🇫🇷Bayrou Besieged, Le Pen on the Line: France’s Censure Crisis Unites Left and Right
François Bayrou’s reform conclave collapses, a far-left and far-right censure motion threatens his government, all while Marine Le Pen faces political exile, party turmoil, and Trump’s toxic embrace.
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