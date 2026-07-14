The French Dispatch

The French Dispatch

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Prian
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Thanks a lot for the good read. But wasn't the outcome nearly inevitable considering the given structure of the industry involved - one truely multinational behemoth with little to no fighter-building know-how vs a small, almost exclusively national fighter-boutique? How do you balance that out? Force Dassault to branch out into Germany and Spain (and hand them the whole NGF and Airbus the drone)? Merge Airbus DS and Dassault and create a virtual monopoly for combat aircraft within the EU? Makes me wonder how much the decision was truely "made in Germany" compared to the role of the Airbus HQ.

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