The French Dispatch

The French Dispatch

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Alexandra Marshall's avatar
Alexandra Marshall
Mar 22

the macroniste promises of a republican arc ring VERY hollow given that dati is openly caucusing with both macron's party and the RN. they should have insisted on a stronger line if they want to qualify for those cookies.

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3 replies by Julien Hoez and others
Neil Sandell's avatar
Neil Sandell
Mar 22

Julian, I will be watching Nice closely since that's home.

When you write "parties scrambling to make alliances" it makes me wonder. What evidence there is that the party rank and file realign their votes accordingly.?

Secondly, voter turnout is often low in local elections. So, voter enthusiasm for or against one candidate can be a factor. Any thoughts how that may figure in key races?

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