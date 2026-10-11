The French Dispatch

The French Dispatch

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Rosalind Archer's avatar
Rosalind Archer
9h

Hi Julien - thank you for continually making the wooly French political system clearer for us. 👍🙏

Doesn’t Melenchon also lean towards Russia & does not really care about Ukraine? A follower of his I tried to have a conversation with insisted the fables that Putin trots out about Ukraine are true - Ukraine “belongs” to Russia & Ukraine started the war. 😳😡

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