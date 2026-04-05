The French Dispatch

The French Dispatch

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Arturo Macias's avatar
Arturo Macias
2h

Proportional parlamentarianism and lottery for the choice of Supreme Court justices shall be a global platform for centrists.

Are we moderates? Then we shall fight “winner takes all” in económics and politics.

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