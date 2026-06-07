The French Dispatch

The French Dispatch

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Nikhil Kumar's avatar
Nikhil Kumar
2d

Thank you for the incisive analysis of the Ville du Grand Paris proposal, which I find exciting. As you point out, Beaune is a political actor rather than a technocrat, which is needed to get such an ambitious idea off the ground. I’ll be interested to follow the political reactions to the proposal — I know it got a bunch of media coverage to start with, at least.

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Vladan Lausevic's avatar
Vladan Lausevic
2h

Interesting that the word "metropola" is still used as in Serbia and Bosnia when one wants to describe and talk about a big city.

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