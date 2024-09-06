Macron nominates Michel Barnier as Prime Minister
After months of negotiations, consultations, and political tumult, Emmanuel Macron has finally nominated former Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier as Prime Minister.
👋Hey guys, Julien here. The French Dispatch is a reader-supported publication, and both our coverage of current affairs as well as our ability to bring you more news and information on the world around us is entirely funded by paid subscriptions and donations.
If you enjoy reading articles written b…