The French Dispatch

The French Dispatch

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The National Security Desk's avatar
The National Security Desk
11h

Vive la crime! 🇺🇲🇫🇷 Forever!

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Rosalind Archer's avatar
Rosalind Archer
16h

An ankle bracelet is the manifestation of criminal behavior - not a good look for any candidate, especially to run an important country. It’ll be the thing, the event(s) that will define her campaign at home and will be hashed out a lot overseas. How in the world can we elect people with criminal records - one is already bad enough - look at that clown show over there!

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