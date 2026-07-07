Marine Le Pen speaking in Liévin (Source: Marine Le Pen )

Follow us BlueSky | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | Twitch | Youtube

👋Hey guys, Julien here. The French Dispatch is a reader-supported publication, and both our coverage of current affairs as well as our ability to bring you more news and information on the world around us is entirely funded by paid subscriptions and donations.

If you enjoy reading articles written by high-level experts, then make sure to support the publication by liking, subscribing, and sharing it with your friends and colleagues, and consider taking a paid subscription.

Huge news today coming from the Rassemblement National’s assistants affair:

The court has confirmed Marine Le Pen’s sentence, condemning her to three years in prison, with two years suspended and the remaining year served under home detention subject to electronic monitoring.

It also sentenced her to a €100,000 fine and forty-five months of ineligibility from public life, thirty of them suspended. The court ruled that the fifteen firm months have already been served, with the clock having begun on 31 March 2025, the day the first-instance tribunal attached provisional execution (exécution provisoire) to her original conviction, and it never stopped.

The Marine Le Pen Sentence Three years’ imprisonment , with two suspended, one year served under electronic monitoring

€100,000 fine

Forty-five months’ ineligibility - thirty suspended, fifteen firm, deemed already served since March 2025

That single technical point is the story. At first instance, prosecutors secured five years of ineligibility and made it immediately enforceable, a decision that effectively barred Le Pen from the 2027 race regardless of any appeal. The appeal court cut the underlying sentence roughly in half and let the clock that had already been running count against the reduced term. Fifteen firm months, backdated to March 2025, leaves nothing outstanding in July 2026. Barring a further reversal at the Court of Cassation (pourvoi en cassation), Le Pen is free to stand in April 2027.

The party did not escape either, fined €2 million as a legal entity and ordered to forfeit a further €1 million, on top of the individual sentences handed to eleven co-defendants retried alongside Le Pen.

Rassemblement National sentencing Rassemblement National (legal entity) -

€2 million fine (one million suspended), €1 million confiscation

Nicolas Crochet , party accountant -

three years suspended prison sentence, €70,000 fine, three years’ ineligibility

Wallerand de Saint-Just , former treasurer -

three years’ suspended prison sentence, €50,000 fine, one year’s ineligibility

Nicolas Bay , MEP -

one year suspended prison sentence, €5,000 fine, two years’ ineligibility (suspended)

Louis Aliot , mayor of Perpignan -

one year suspended prison sentence, €5,000 fine, two years’ ineligibility (suspended)

Bruno Gollnisch , former MEP -

three years’ suspended prison sentence, €25,000 fine, ineligibility of three years

Fernand Le Rachinel , 83, former MEP -

two years’ suspended prison sentence, €15,000 fine, ineligibility lowered on appeal to one year

Julien Odoul , deputy for Yonne -

eight months’ suspended prison sentence, one year’s ineligibility (suspended)

Catherine Griset , MEP, former assistant -

one year suspended prison sentence, two years’ ineligibility (suspended)

Guillaume L’Huillier , former Jean-Marie Le Pen chief of staff -

one year suspended prison sentence, two years’ ineligibility (suspended); acquitted on the associated handling charge (recel)

Timothée Houssin, former assistant -

one year’s ineligibility (suspended); no custodial sentence reported

This is not RN’s only file open in court. A separate case over inflated 2012 campaign-kit invoicing, the kits de campagne affair, tied to the Jeanne micro-party and a communications firm run by party adviser Frédéric Chatillon, ended in a conviction the Court of Cassation upheld for good in June 2024; Saint-Just, sentenced again on Tuesday, was among the defendants there too.

A newer inquiry is still live: prosecutors opened a preliminary investigation in mid-2024 into roughly €316,000 of disputed spending on Le Pen’s 2022 presidential campaign accounts, after a referral from the campaign-finance watchdog (CNCCFP) over irregular bus-livery costs. That file has since passed to an examining magistrate and remains open, untouched by Tuesday’s ruling.

Court president Michèle Agi was blunt about why the underlying conduct mattered: The scheme ran for more than eleven years across three parliamentary terms, moving large sums while creating an unfair advantage over rival parties and discrediting the European Parliament in the process.

The offence was worse, in her reading, because it had been committed by elected officials entrusted with upholding the public interest. The judge noted, all the same, that Le Pen personally pocketed nothing from it.

On the sentence itself, Agi was equally direct: ineligibility is not automatic, she said, and the court must weigh it against “the freedom to stand as a candidate” and the voters’ own right to choose. That is as close as a judge gets to explaining, on the record, why Le Pen is walking out with a lighter ban than the prosecution wanted.

Le Pen herself had already supplied the counterargument. Asked on LCI six days before the ruling whether she could campaign while tagged, she said it would simply “not be possible.” Her reasoning: a presidential candidate needs to move freely, not depend on a magistrate’s permission to hold a rally. Bruno Retailleau, the LR presidential candidate, had the obvious rebuttal ready on BFM-TV: politicians are “neither below nor above the law.”

The court just answered the legal question. The political one, whether Le Pen actually leads the RN ticket in 2027 or hands it to Jordan Bardella, was never really about ineligibility. It was about whether she is willing to run a campaign from under an ankle tag, and about whether the unity she and Bardella performed at a rally in Liévin last weekend survives a year in which one of them is free to campaign without restriction and the other, on paper, is not.

Rivals across the spectrum, Le Monde reported, are already gaming out a Bardella candidacy, and polls have also largely focused on this point. Today's ruling did not close that question, but did give the RN roughly ten months to answer it, whilst also opening a potential internal division within the party.

While Le Pen did say she would not campaign with an ankle bracelet, the big question we all have now is whether this will open any faultlines within the RN, and whether she will assume the mantle of presidential candidate.

Or will she be happy to step aside, put to bed her presidential ambitions in an election many suspect the RN could win, and be happy playing second fiddle to Jordan Bardella, who would likely make her Prime Minister in a parliament many expect to remain unstable, unwieldy, and ungovernable?

Thank you for reading the French Dispatch! If you liked what you read, you should like this post and subscribe to the newsletter by clicking/tapping the button below:

And if you’d like to contribute a coffee or two to help fuel my coverage of the wild world of politics, feel free to click on the picture below: