The French Dispatch

The French Dispatch

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Doug S's avatar
Doug S
3d

Good luck to France!!! Your political options seem pretty suboptimal. Thanks for sharing this - your reporting is excellent.

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1 reply by Julien Hoez
Vladan Lausevic's avatar
Vladan Lausevic
1d

“We need to change everything” -- except our own political party, we continue business as usual x)

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