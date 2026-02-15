Niger “prepares for war” with France as political violence escalates in Lyon
From Niamey’s anti-French rhetoric and Russian disinformation to the killing of a far-right activist in Lyon and Valérie Pécresse’s bid to reshape the French right.
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