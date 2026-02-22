Quentin Deranque Case in Lyon: Seven Arrested, LFI Under Pressure, Macron and Merz Respond to Trump Tariffs
A homicide investigation in Lyon, mounting political pressure on La France Insoumise, and a growing EU pushback after Donald Trump’s tariff threats.
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