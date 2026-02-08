Russian Disinformation Targets Macron as French Prosecutors Move Against Elon Musk’s X
From the Storm-1516 propaganda operation to raids on Musk’s Paris offices, France confronts disinformation, platform abuse, and democratic destabilisation
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