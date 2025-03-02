🇫🇷Europe lines up alongside Ukraine
The week in review, Macron is welcomed as ‘EU leader’ in Portugal, Keir Starmer Hosts Macron and other leaders at summit to reinforce Ukraine support, and S&P issues negative outlook for France
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