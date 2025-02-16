🇫🇷Macron's Trumpian emergency
Emmanuel Macron calls emergency meeting on Trump, Russia and Ukraine; Jean-Luc Mélenchon attacks the Socialists (again), and Olivier Faure announces a leadership re-election bid
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