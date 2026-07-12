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This week

🚓Marine Le Pen + Rassemblement National convicted

😢Bardella relegated to Prime Ministerial candidate

🤝Glucksmann considers friendship with PS

🚓Marine Le Pen + Rassemblement National convicted

Le Pen celebrating her conviction and ability to run as President (Photo: Jordan Bardella )

So, ladies and gentlemen, the big news of the week: Marine Le Pen and her party of criminal ne’er-do-wells have been convicted of financial embezzlement and several other offences, and through the luck of being wealthy politicians, have somehow avoided doing hard prison time.

For reference, Marine Le Pen is now ineligible to practice as a lawyer, and Jean Valjean spent 19 years in prison for stealing some bread.

If you want to read more about the details of this, you can read it here on The French Dispatch:

And of course, I’m always curious about your opinions on the conviction of convicted criminal Marine Le Pen, so drop them below in the comments.

😢Bardella relegated to Prime Ministerial candidate

Jordan Bardella is realising his chance at the Presidency just evaporated (Source: Marine Le Pen )

For most of the past year, Bardella behaved like a man expecting to be the nominee. He built out his own foreign profile with trips abroad, including to Poland, was actively attempting to build a contrast between himself and the other candidates, especially Gabriel Attal, and he ran a distinct line on the retirement age that put him at odds with Le Pen’s own 2022 platform.

During his time running the show, Bardella’s polling numbers climbed to between 33 and 38% as a standalone candidate, with his favourability nearly doubling to reach 40% by late June.

Le Parisien reported that he described the position as “Hyperinconfortable,” caught between preparing to replace Le Pen and not wanting to look like he was pushing her out, attempting to manage all of the internal dynamics as a non-Le Pen replacing the heiress to the throne.

Some commentators have argued that Bardella’s entire pitch, a leader who wasn’t a Le Pen by blood, was central to the RN’s case that it had shed its dynastic reputation and had moved beyond its often sombre past.

The unity since the verdict has been carefully staged, and some of it predates the ruling itself. At an RN fête champêtre in Liévin on 4 July, which was almost staged like a slow-motion handover, Le Pen told Bardella, according to Le Parisien: “In any case, we will run this campaign together, my dear Jordan.”

The two then rode to the TF1 studios in the same car on verdict night and made their first joint campaign stop the next morning in La Flèche, a Sarthe town the RN won in this year’s municipal elections. Bardella told reporters there that it was neither relief nor disappointment, and that he was glad his mentor got to carry the party’s colours, and that he was obviously incredibly happy about the result.

Can’t you tell?

People close to Le Pen describe something closer to a comedown than contentment: “It’s normal that there’s a backlash,” one adviser said, noting that polling above 30% as a likely presidential contender is not nothing to walk back from and indicating that they expected some kind of tensions internally.

What the staging doesn’t resolve is the problems and resentments that will run beneath the surface. The Rassemblement National’s leadership met again on Friday for a second closed-door seminar on the campaign platform, and the sharpest disagreement so far is over the retirement age: Bardella has pushed all year for the 62-year threshold to rise, while Le Pen keeps insisting a lower one remains her position.

Now the reason for this is fairly simple: Macron and the liberals all pushed for a rise in the retirement age for economic reasons, and the populist backlash meant that the only popular position was to run against this.

However, since the discussion exploded last year, Bardella has been clear behind the scenes that he didn’t necessarily support lowering the retirement age again and tended to dodge the question.

Officially, the party will run on one programme regardless of who leads it, but Le Pen’s decision to force her candidacy despite the ongoing legal issues, and whatever the judicial logic behind it, is also a decision about whose name the platform ultimately answers to and whose political career is subservient to whom.

The fact that she is doing this despite the fact that Bardella already outpolls her by four points in a potential second-round against Édouard Philippe, an event that he will not even get to run in, will continue to be a painful event in Bardella’s career.

And it will be even worse if Le Pen’s legal issues end up costing them the Presidency.

🤝Glucksmann considers friendship with PS

Raphaël Glucksmann at the 1st May demonstrations (Source: Raphaël Glucksmann )

To wrap up the week: Raphaël Glucksmann is currently weighing his options and his allies ahead of the 2027 presidential elections (Source: everyone but Raphaël Glucksmann.)

Glucksmann’s political position has been the focus of increasingly strenuous analysis over the past few months, especially after his 4,000-person-strong 2027 campaign launch event in Paris last month.

And this has become more pressing: following months of dithering, the Parti Socialiste’s militants finally made a decision and voted this Thursday for a “closed” primary in October, open only to party members and allied “pôle socialiste” groups like Glucksmann’s own Place Publique. However, it was only supported by 55.5% of the militants.

You can imagine that the 44.5% who voted against this wanted a primary that included the entire left, including far-left boogeyman Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

While First Secretary Olivier Faure achieved one of his goals, this result is technically a defeat for the left-wing leader who wanted the vote thrown open to sympathisers who had paid a two-euro participation fee instead, and it buries any hope of the wider unity primary with the Greens, Communists, and ex-Insoumis that he’d been pitching and campaigning for these past few months.

Importantly, however, the actual rules of the contest, meanwhile, are still being written by an “inter-party committee” that hasn’t met yet, so there may even be a way of these actors being involved.

Candidates are already piling into what is, on paper, a fairly small pond. PS deputy Philippe Brun got there first, on 30 June. His colleague Jérôme Guedj has been eyeing the Élysée since February, and Friday brought the real surprise: Ségolène Royal, the party’s 2007 nominee, announced on X that she was running “with humility, no ego,” under the banner of a tranquil France and a just order.

Nothing says humility like a third act from a failed politician who burnt her reputation with conspiratorial nonsense during COVID.

Place Publique welcomed the vote as an “outstretched hand” from PS militants and said talks with their socialist friends would begin very quickly to figure out what was possible for both parties.

Interestingly, one PS official said the quiet part out loud, and stated that the primary was practically designed to measure for Glucksmann, and on the other hand, Glucksmann’s team spent that same day telling France Inter there’s no guarantee he actually takes part, and floated running without a primary at all if the terms don’t suit him and the polling allows him a significant margin of success.

However, Faure isn’t leaving him much room to dodge a primary: anyone who wants PS backing, he argued, has to submit to a vote of the membership, and made it clear to any potential candidates that “you don’t win a presidential election by hiding.”

Faure also hasn’t ruled out running in the primary himself, despite the heavyweight candidates beginning to pile up around him. Faure is releasing a book on his vision for France, due out in September, and, as a staple of French presidential declarations, his candidacy is almost guaranteed. Meanwhile, his chief internal rival, Boris Vallaud, has directly announced his participation in the primary: “I want a fight.”

Add rumours of Bernard Cazeneuve and a Hollande-shaped safety net waiting in reserve should the PS still be stuck by winter, and the primary built to crown Glucksmann might end up settling something else entirely.

Problematically for the PS, any candidate who makes it through is not guaranteed to be the most popular with the wider French population, and, even worse, the ever-more aggressive shadow of Jean-Luc Mélenchon will continue to weigh over the proceedings like a blanket, suffocating the political potential of any centre-left candidate.

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