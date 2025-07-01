The French Dispatch

The French Dispatch

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Claire Berlinski's avatar
Claire Berlinski
Jul 3, 2025

Very interesting. I've cross-posted it. I wonder if you share the concern I raised: the EU's lack of a stable center of legitimate power.

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Vladan Lausevic's avatar
Vladan Lausevic
Jul 1, 2025

Arturo, gracias for this "A short history of Europe" text with important reflections and historical moments. Have you read or are you familiar with Ulrich Beck's ideas and arguments in "Cosmopolitan Europe"? It is about both the EU's development as well as the EU in relation to our world in general.

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