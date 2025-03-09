🇫🇷Rearming Europe for the future
Macron sets the scene for a Europe at war, Von der Leyen announces Re-Arm EU, Donald Tusk announces plan to strengthen Polish army, while Marine Le Pen rails against an EU army and sharing nukes
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