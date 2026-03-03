Europe on the Brink: Iran, Macron's Nuclear Stakes & the Fracturing Atlantic Alliance

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So, as you may all have heard, the world is on fire right now, with Donald Trump having launched a war against the Iranian regime and Europeans having a messy and divided response to the intensifying crisis.

Not only this, but French President Emmanuel Macron launched himself into an expansive review of the French nuclear doctrine, calling for an increase in the number of nuclear warheads, and an expansion of the French umbrella towards our European allies.

Which is why I’m pleased that I finally got the chance to sit down with Professor Annelise Riles from Everyday Ambassador to break down exactly why this major situation is such a grave moment in modern history, what we’ve seen thus far, and where exactly we expect this to all go.

Let us know what you think, and whether you’d like to see more conversations between us, and if you like what you heard from Annelise, give her substack a follow, she does excellent work and is well deserving of your time.

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