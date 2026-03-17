Europe refuses Trumps war in Iran and the Hormuz Straight

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So, ladies and gentlemen, Donald Trump’s war on Iran is continue to splutter, with America having failed to remove the Iranian regime, inflaming tensions across the Middle East, and actively creating a scenario that is sending oil and gas prices skyrocketing.

Not only this, but Donald Trump has managed to create a situation where he is now pushing to remove sanctions on Russia, and is actively berating European leaders for refusing his petulant demand for a third Gulf War.

So I sat down with Dave Keating from Gulf Stream Blues so that we could chat about France’s role in leading the European rejections of Trumps demands, how the Europeans are all positioning themselves ahead of the upcoming Council summit, and what we can expect.

We also talk about Macron’s strategic pivot as he reaches the end of his presidency, what we can expect from America, and why Donald Trump has genuinely pushed his so-called allies too far.

Let us know what you think, and forgive our being sabotaged by the Substack Team’s recording studio, which has wrought untold havoc on our geopolitical opinions and caused a small delay in the audio.

And if you want to check out my previous discussion following the opening salvo of the American-Iranian war, check out my video with Annelise Riles from Everyday Ambassador

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