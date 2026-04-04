La Dépêche Announcement

👋Hey guys, Julien here. The French Dispatch is a reader-supported publication, and both our coverage of current affairs as well as our ability to bring you more news and information on the world around us is entirely funded by paid subscriptions and donations.

If you enjoy reading articles written by high-level experts, then make sure to support the publication by liking, subscribing, and sharing it with your friends and colleagues, and consider taking a paid subscription.

So, for more than a few years now, I’ve been receiving regular requests to do more audio-visual content, more short-form content, and more briefs explaining the day-to-day politics in Europe, the United States, and the wider world.

And so I’m happy to announce that a new project will be coming to The French Dispatch, the Dépêche, bringing you, my dear readers, more regular, rapid, raw briefs to keep you updated on what is happening in the world around us.

Thank you for reading the French Dispatch! If you liked what you read, you should like this post and subscribe to the newsletter by clicking/tapping the button below:

And if you’d like to contribute a coffee or two to help fuel my coverage of the wild world of politics, feel free to click on the picture below: