Viktor Orbans false flag has failed, but what happened?

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With Hungary heading to the polls in six days, on Sunday, 12 April 2026, Viktor Orban is growing increasingly desperate as he faces an almost certain defeat to Péter Magyar after 16 years in power.

For Europeans, these elections offer the prospect of a Hungary and a European Union finally free of Orban’s disruption, and the end of the autocratic regime that has enriched him, his oligarch friends, and Vladimir Putin. It promises an end to the Hungarian veto, which has hamstrung the European Union and prevented us from advancing our project, becoming stronger, and improving the prosperity of our citizens.

And as Anne Applebaum has been underlining, this is one of the first post-truth elections, which is why we’re taking a look at Viktor Orban’s attempted false flag in Serbia.

After explosives were found on a pipeline carrying Russian gas from Serbia into Hungary, Orban and his allies aggressively pointed the finger at Ukraine and attempted to undermine Magyar’s campaign, before Serbian intelligence killed the conspiracy with one small comment.

And of course, as you can imagine, this is all because his party, Fidesz, is looking at the end of their dominance in Hungary.

Europe Elects poll showing the gap between Orban’s Fidesz and Magyar’s TISZA (Source: Europe Elects Twitter )

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