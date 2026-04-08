Trump Chickens Out Again in Iran

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Donald ‘#TACO’ Trump has once again chickened out, backing down from his threats to erase Iran’s 2500-year-old civilisation last night if the Iranian government didn’t capitulate.

Which of course, they didn’t, instead putting forward a ten-point peace plan to end the American-Iranian war that would amount to a complete and utter American capitulation, and would solidify Iran’s position as the regional hegemon.

So, realising that once again his geopolitical skills are non-existent and you can’t just be a bully to a foreign state in quite the same way you can be to young or vulnerable individuals, Donald Trump has chickened out, and here we are.

And as discussed in the Dépêche of the day, Donald Trump continues to reinforce the anti-American and illiberal order.

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