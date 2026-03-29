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France Beats Deficit Forecast, Macron Approval Climbs, Alstom Wins €915m Contract
INSEE figures beat government forecasts as the Lecornu government steadies the ship, Macron climbs in the polls, and French industry scores a huge win…
Mar 29
•
Julien Hoez
12
2
France 2026 Municipal Elections, the Paris Mayoral Race, and Macron's New Aircraft Carrier
France's second-round municipal elections are underway, with the Paris mayoralty hanging in the balance between Dati and Grégoire, while Macron unveils…
Mar 22
•
Julien Hoez
14
5
2
Europe refuses Trumps war in Iran and the Hormuz Straight
Donald Trump is currently having the mother of all confused tantrums as Europeans refuse to support his warring megalomania, but what is actually…
Mar 17
•
Julien Hoez
and
Dave Keating
13
1
40:51
Balaclavas, Broken Alliances & Bond Ratings
From a far-right attack on an LFI rally in Lille to the collapsing centrist coalition between Renaissance and Les Républicains in Montluçon - and what…
Mar 8
•
Julien Hoez
13
1
1
Europe on the Brink: Iran, Macron's Nuclear Stakes & the Fracturing Atlantic Alliance
Professor Annelise Riles and I break down about the America-Iran war, a divided European response to the crisis, and Macron's nuclear gamble
Mar 3
•
Julien Hoez
and
Annelise Riles
11
2
45:41
🎥Everyday Ambassador x The French Dispatch LIVE - Europe on the Brink
Join Professor Annelise Riles and I to talk about the America-Iran war, a divided European response to the crisis, and Macron's nuclear gamble
Mar 2
•
Julien Hoez
and
Annelise Riles
2
Trump's ambassador blocked by Paris, and Mélenchon falls into a political hole after far-left violence
Paris briefly froze access for Trump’s envoy after a provocative embassy intervention, as new polling shows Mélenchon’s LFI haemorrhaging legitimacy…
Mar 1
•
Julien Hoez
34
6
February 2026
Quentin Deranque Case in Lyon: Seven Arrested, LFI Under Pressure, Macron and Merz Respond to Trump Tariffs
A homicide investigation in Lyon, mounting political pressure on La France Insoumise, and a growing EU pushback after Donald Trump’s tariff threats.
Feb 22
•
Julien Hoez
11
4
3
Niger “prepares for war” with France as political violence escalates in Lyon
From Niamey’s anti-French rhetoric and Russian disinformation to the killing of a far-right activist in Lyon and Valérie Pécresse’s bid to reshape the…
Feb 15
•
Julien Hoez
11
1
2
Russian Disinformation Targets Macron as French Prosecutors Move Against Elon Musk’s X
From the Storm-1516 propaganda operation to raids on Musk’s Paris offices, France confronts disinformation, platform abuse, and democratic…
Feb 8
•
Julien Hoez
18
1
8
January 2026
Macron Takes On Trump, Lecornu Survives Censure, France Bans Far-Right British Activists
Sébastien Lecornu survives two more censure motions, President Macron warns Donald Trump of “cascading consequences” for the west over Greenland, and…
Jan 18
•
Julien Hoez
23
2
6
🗳️New Year, New Elections
Rachida Dati feels pressure from far-right Knafo in Paris, Lécornu eyes March legislative elections following Mercosur censures, and Le Monde poll shows…
Jan 11
•
Julien Hoez
9
1
2
© 2026 Julien Hoez
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