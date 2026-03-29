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The French Dispatch

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France Beats Deficit Forecast, Macron Approval Climbs, Alstom Wins €915m Contract
INSEE figures beat government forecasts as the Lecornu government steadies the ship, Macron climbs in the polls, and French industry scores a huge win…
  Julien Hoez
France 2026 Municipal Elections, the Paris Mayoral Race, and Macron's New Aircraft Carrier
France's second-round municipal elections are underway, with the Paris mayoralty hanging in the balance between Dati and Grégoire, while Macron unveils…
  Julien Hoez
Europe refuses Trumps war in Iran and the Hormuz Straight
Donald Trump is currently having the mother of all confused tantrums as Europeans refuse to support his warring megalomania, but what is actually…
  Julien Hoez and Dave Keating
40:51
Balaclavas, Broken Alliances & Bond Ratings
From a far-right attack on an LFI rally in Lille to the collapsing centrist coalition between Renaissance and Les Républicains in Montluçon - and what…
  Julien Hoez
Europe on the Brink: Iran, Macron's Nuclear Stakes & the Fracturing Atlantic Alliance
Professor Annelise Riles and I break down about the America-Iran war, a divided European response to the crisis, and Macron's nuclear gamble
  Julien Hoez and Annelise Riles
45:41
🎥Everyday Ambassador x The French Dispatch LIVE - Europe on the Brink
Join Professor Annelise Riles and I to talk about the America-Iran war, a divided European response to the crisis, and Macron's nuclear gamble
  Julien Hoez and Annelise Riles
Trump's ambassador blocked by Paris, and Mélenchon falls into a political hole after far-left violence
Paris briefly froze access for Trump’s envoy after a provocative embassy intervention, as new polling shows Mélenchon’s LFI haemorrhaging legitimacy…
  Julien Hoez

February 2026

Quentin Deranque Case in Lyon: Seven Arrested, LFI Under Pressure, Macron and Merz Respond to Trump Tariffs
A homicide investigation in Lyon, mounting political pressure on La France Insoumise, and a growing EU pushback after Donald Trump’s tariff threats.
  Julien Hoez
Niger “prepares for war” with France as political violence escalates in Lyon
From Niamey’s anti-French rhetoric and Russian disinformation to the killing of a far-right activist in Lyon and Valérie Pécresse’s bid to reshape the…
  Julien Hoez
Russian Disinformation Targets Macron as French Prosecutors Move Against Elon Musk’s X
From the Storm-1516 propaganda operation to raids on Musk’s Paris offices, France confronts disinformation, platform abuse, and democratic…
  Julien Hoez

January 2026

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